BCGM Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,158 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,158 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISTB. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,730,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 718,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,170,000 after acquiring an additional 36,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.23. 400,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,281. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.19. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1462 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

