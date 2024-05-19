BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Shares Purchased by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,969 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniVest Fund accounts for approximately 2.2% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned about 1.36% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 145,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 158.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 52,728 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 8.3% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 7,353,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,559,000 after purchasing an additional 565,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 841,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 18,885 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

Shares of MVF remained flat at $7.09 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 297,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,875. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

