BCGM Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 305.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $118.21 and a 1-year high of $168.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

