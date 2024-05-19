Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.75. 2,907,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,587. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $204.41.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 148.31%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

