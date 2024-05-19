Allegheny Financial Group LTD Acquires 985 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.48. 52,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,835. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.05. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

