Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $8,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $195,406,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 31.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,612,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,823,000 after purchasing an additional 619,179 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 184.3% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,535,000 after purchasing an additional 451,350 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 292.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 265,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,825,000 after purchasing an additional 197,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $39,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,454 shares of company stock valued at $27,404,929. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXON opened at $281.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $303.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.67. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.27.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

