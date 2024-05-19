Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $453,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.97. 2,105,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,924. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.86. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $190.71 and a one year high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $149.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

