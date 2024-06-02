Parallel Advisors LLC Has $291,000 Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,250,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $862,555,000 after buying an additional 369,213 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 11,603,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $412,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,457 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,786,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $348,314,000 after purchasing an additional 120,508 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,061,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $251,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,922 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,160,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,279,000 after buying an additional 428,229 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is -145.45%.

XRAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

