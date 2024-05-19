Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,735 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,452 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 706,839 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,648,000 after acquiring an additional 161,886 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 56,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,122,790 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,329,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.5 %

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.06. 14,670,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,686,390. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average is $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 99.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Verizon Communications

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.