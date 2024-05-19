Missouri Trust & Investment Co Sells 425 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.08. The company had a trading volume of 35,219,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,863,596. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

