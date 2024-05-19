Marathon Capital Management Purchases New Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 95,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,000. AstraZeneca accounts for 1.6% of Marathon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in AstraZeneca by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,791,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,123,686. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $77.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.26. The company has a market capitalization of $238.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

