iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Boosted by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 17.8% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $532.13. 4,234,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,555,708. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $534.18. The company has a market capitalization of $459.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $517.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.40.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

