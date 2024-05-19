Avalanche Market Capitalization Hits $13.68 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 19th. Avalanche has a market cap of $13.68 billion and $306.64 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $35.73 or 0.00053891 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00019038 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012475 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00008346 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 441,467,315 coins and its circulating supply is 382,777,675 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.