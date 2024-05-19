Marathon Capital Management Sells 261 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Marathon Capital Management reduced its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,501,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,832,613. The company has a market capitalization of $138.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.54. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $107.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

