FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share.

FMC Price Performance

FMC opened at $66.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. FMC has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FMC. BNP Paribas cut shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FMC

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.