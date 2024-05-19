iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Stake Lessened by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 25,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. DDFG Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 143,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period.

Shares of DSI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,617. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $77.39 and a 1 year high of $101.38. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.62 and a 200 day moving average of $93.52.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

