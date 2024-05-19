Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 15,530 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,530 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 549.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period.

Shares of HYD stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $51.80. 410,167 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1942 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

