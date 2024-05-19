Tortoise Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAT. Trust Co of the South purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,019,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,865,000 after acquiring an additional 599,382 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,108,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,389,000 after purchasing an additional 446,501 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,880,000 after purchasing an additional 421,856 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $14,347,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.33. The stock had a trading volume of 175,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,522. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $54.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

