German American Bancorp Inc. Invests $202,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Stryker by 74,911.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 680,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $185,921,000 after purchasing an additional 679,450 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Stryker by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,084,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $296,493,000 after buying an additional 551,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,452,493,000 after buying an additional 223,728 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 24.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,115,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $304,957,000 after acquiring an additional 217,672 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,547,683 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $422,099,000 after acquiring an additional 194,715 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SYK traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $334.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,308. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $342.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.20. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

