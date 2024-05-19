Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,820,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $1,561,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $334.68. 940,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The company has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $342.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.20.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

