Tortoise Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,636 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth $65,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNP traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $8.81. 549,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,886. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.85. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $10.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

