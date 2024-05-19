NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $208,000 in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Sempra by 85.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Up 0.6 %

SRE stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.17. 2,588,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,057. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $78.40.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRE. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sempra

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,035. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.