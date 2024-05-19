Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $615,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 386,282 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EDD. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 84,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,360 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $7,094,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 50,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,158 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $2,246,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,498,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 373,157 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EDD traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.68. 158,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,104. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

