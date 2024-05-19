Tortoise Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 46,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 81,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 87,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,492. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

