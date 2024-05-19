Tortoise Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,190,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,595,000. Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,283,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 109,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 28,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 426,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,348,000 after acquiring an additional 26,467 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DEHP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,813. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $190.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.11.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.