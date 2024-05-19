T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 34,546 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 35,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 301,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,299 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,038. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

