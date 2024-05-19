Tortoise Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $535,549.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,753 shares in the company, valued at $4,130,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $535,549.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,753 shares in the company, valued at $4,130,103.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total transaction of $252,164.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,794,965.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,015,222 shares of company stock worth $499,279,869 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.3 %

META stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $471.91. 10,807,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,906,852. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $241.19 and a 12-month high of $531.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.62.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

