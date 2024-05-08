REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.60

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.60 and last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 15902 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REVG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Get REV Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on REV Group

REV Group Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.67.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.42 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 9.15%. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.94%.

Institutional Trading of REV Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in REV Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,602,000 after purchasing an additional 27,236 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in REV Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,846,000 after buying an additional 39,484 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after buying an additional 140,674 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 490,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after buying an additional 68,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 485,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter.

REV Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.