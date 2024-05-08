Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.41

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.41 and last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 1958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Aegon by 12.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Aegon by 144.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Aegon by 2.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 113,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the third quarter worth about $88,000. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

