Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,469,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,438,000 after purchasing an additional 730,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,680,000 after buying an additional 179,178 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,192,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,506,000 after buying an additional 41,033 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,156,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,708,000 after acquiring an additional 120,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,589 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.48. 563,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,443. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average is $60.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $64.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

