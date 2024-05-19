Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,377 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,130,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 722,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,481,000 after acquiring an additional 102,135 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of VMBS traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $45.15. 797,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,697. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.19. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $46.59.
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
