Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,377 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,130,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 722,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,481,000 after acquiring an additional 102,135 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VMBS traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $45.15. 797,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,697. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.19. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $46.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.