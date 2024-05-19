Tortoise Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,867,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $451.76. The company had a trading volume of 35,803,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,883,960. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $437.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.90. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $329.56 and a 12-month high of $454.69.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.