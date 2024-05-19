NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,465 Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bank First by 167.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 42,240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Bank First during the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank First by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 510,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Bank First by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bank First during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank First from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Hovde Group cut Bank First from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary Kay Bourbulas bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.88 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,003 shares in the company, valued at $580,408.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Stock Performance

BFC stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.74. 12,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,307. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.29. Bank First Co. has a 12 month low of $68.60 and a 12 month high of $92.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. Bank First had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $37.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bank First Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank First Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

