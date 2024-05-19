Marathon Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Marathon Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,515 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Starbucks by 8,677.8% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,470 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 432.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $195,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,591 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,125,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Starbucks by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,146,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $493,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 481.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $148,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,471 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,140 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,436,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,223,576. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

