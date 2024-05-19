Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Invests $490,000 in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after buying an additional 382,061 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $27.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,203. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.77.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.