Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Purchased by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBSH. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 436,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,291,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,676,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,541,000 after acquiring an additional 302,630 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CBSH stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.96. The company had a trading volume of 237,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,923. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.35. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $57.48.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $263,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,429.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $1,509,003.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,262,429.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $263,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,429.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.