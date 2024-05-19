Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,601 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,341.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDA traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $56.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,247. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.66. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

