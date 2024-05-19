Missouri Trust & Investment Co Invests $348,000 in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.1% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 843,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,570,000 after purchasing an additional 100,289 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,064,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,244,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after buying an additional 47,856 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of XAR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.28. The company had a trading volume of 54,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $108.32 and a 52-week high of $144.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

