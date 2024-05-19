BCGM Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,778 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,948 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 627.8% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $40.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,670,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,686,390. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $168.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

