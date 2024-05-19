Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Invests $483,000 in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 132,032,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,780,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,466,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,238,000 after purchasing an additional 480,055 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,903,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,671,000 after acquiring an additional 146,916 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,416,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,338,000 after acquiring an additional 390,939 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,270,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VMBS stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.15. 797,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,697. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.19. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $46.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

