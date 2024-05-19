Allegheny Financial Group LTD Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,954,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,904,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,529,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,225,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,478,000 after buying an additional 25,434 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,904,000 after buying an additional 1,119,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,013,000 after buying an additional 102,850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $290.91. 1,284,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $224.41 and a 52 week high of $291.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.04.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

