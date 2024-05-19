Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $731,000 Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lessened its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,429,000 after buying an additional 270,255 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,977,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,239,000 after purchasing an additional 175,716 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at about $2,041,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 6.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,023,000 after buying an additional 93,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $269,218.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,151.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Simmons First National Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.43. The stock had a trading volume of 331,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,378. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

