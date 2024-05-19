120,961 Shares in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Acquired by Clarity Capital Advisors LLC

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 120,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 8.6% of Clarity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AVUS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.83. The stock had a trading volume of 126,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,200. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.57 and a 52 week high of $90.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.58 and a 200 day moving average of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

