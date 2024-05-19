Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,501 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,946. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.05. The stock has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.67.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

