Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,641 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,117 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its position in Shell by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,417,326 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,871 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 317,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in Shell by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 372,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,478,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 35,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,790,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $74.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

