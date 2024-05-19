Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,111 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,111 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,051,000 after buying an additional 1,928,823 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 631.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105,237 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,527,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,919,000 after buying an additional 220,238 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,612,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,769,000 after buying an additional 75,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,395,000 after acquiring an additional 803,341 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,898,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

