Marathon Capital Management Grows Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 572.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913,107 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,472,000 after acquiring an additional 61,084,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,665,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574,265 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kenvue by 4,057.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,413,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KVUE shares. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE KVUE traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.47. 31,071,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,622,140. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.24. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.