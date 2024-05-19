Missouri Trust & Investment Co Sells 332 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co trimmed its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,206 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 1.0% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $606,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,917 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $771,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,915 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $106,638,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,918,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,511,732 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,215,410,000 after acquiring an additional 304,272 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,434,232.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 280,193 shares of company stock valued at $80,670,132. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $317.85. 3,424,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,285. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.75 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $102.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.13.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

