Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,280 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $3,481,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $1,230,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Nucor by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 154,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,932,000 after acquiring an additional 45,521 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NUE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.14.

Nucor Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NUE stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.12. 1,245,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,862. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.79 and a 12-month high of $203.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

