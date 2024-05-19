Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 416.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351,289 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $44,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPX Technologies by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 42,039 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SPX Technologies by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,063 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,303,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 23.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,990,000 after purchasing an additional 250,494 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 23,287 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

SPXC traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.12. 162,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,671. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.72 and its 200 day moving average is $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 68.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.54 and a 52 week high of $142.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $465.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.05 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPXC shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SPX Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 27,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total value of $3,123,503.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,049,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 27,048 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total transaction of $3,123,503.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,936 shares in the company, valued at $69,049,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $3,801,743.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,987.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,962,146 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

